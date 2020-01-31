CALGARY -- Health Canada has issued a recall notice for a type of Venetian blinds that were sold primarily in the Calgary-area over the last decade.

According to the recall, approximately 10,000 of the one-inch mini-blinds manufactured by B&B Blinds Ltd. were sold between 2009 and 2019. The operating cords on the blinds carry a potential risk of strangulation to young children who may loop them around their neck.

The products in question will have a B &B Blinds Ltd. label on the bottom rail and/or contain multiple cords tied together into a tassel.

Officials say there have been no reported strangulation incidents to the company as of Jan. 27, 2020.

Anyone who believes they may have the corded window coverings in their home is encouraged to contact B&B Blinds at 403-243-0815 or info@bbblinds.com for further instruction.