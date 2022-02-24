Nearly $1M worth of cocaine seized after 5-month Calgary police investigation
A man is facing charges after Calgary police seized nearly $1 million worth of cocaine and other drugs following a five-month investigation.
The investigation began in October 2021 after police suspected a man was involved in the drug trade.
That led to warrants being obtained for three residences, which were searched on Feb. 16.
Two residences were located in the 400 block of 19th Avenue N.E. and a third was located in the 1000 block of 18th Avenue N.W., where police seized:
- Nearly 9,000 grams of cocaine with a street value of nearly $900,000;
- 61.4 grams of crack cocaine worth approximately $6,000;
- 940.4 grams of methamphetamine worth roughly $47,000;
- 556.2 grams of fentanyl worth about $55,000;
- 746.4 ml of GHB with a street value of about $3,700, and;
- $36,407.60 in cash.
Kyle John Hambling, 36, is charged with four counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, one count of possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000, as well as possession of body armour without a valid permit under the Body Armour Control Act.
The investigation continues.
"This investigation started as a result of sharp observations by a perceptive patrol officer and quickly evolved into a full-scale operation involving multiple areas within the Calgary Police Service," said Staff Sgt. Kyle Grant.
"Without that initial work, we would not have been as successful as we were.
"The amount of drugs seized indicates we have dismantled a middle- to high-end dealer and this will have a major impact on that operation for some time to come. We consider this a significant victory."
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
