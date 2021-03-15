CALGARY -- The union representing 268 workers at the Coca-Cola Refreshments plant in northeast Calgary confirms the employees are engaged in strike action as of Monday morning.

According to Teamsters Local Union 987, the strike is in response to job security concerns regarding the use of third-party contractors and the strike may result in beverage delivery delays to stores and restaurants.

The union says 94 per cent of the employees voted in favour of strike action on March 4.

"These workers have dedicated themselves to keeping product moving to Albertans during a difficult time," said Brock Penner, a business agent with Teamsters 987. "Over the past year, these workers were deemed an essential service and have been there for Albertans. Now it’s time that Albertans stand with them as they fight for job security during uncertain times.

"Coca-Cola employees simply want to do their jobs with some level of predictability from their employer."

Warehouse, production, distribution and equipment service staff are participating in the strike that began at 9 a.m.

According to Teamsters 987, the previous agreement expired in October 2020.