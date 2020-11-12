CALGARY -- A new report is offering a clearer picture of the toll the pandemic is having on the mental health of working Canadians, with 48 per cent reporting they are in need of some form of support.

According to the Morneau Shepell Mental Health Index for October, the decline last month puts the mental health score back to near its lowest point in April. October’s score is -11.4, down from -10.2 in September and closer to -11.7 seen in April.

The score measures increases or decreases from the pre-2020 benchmark of 75.

As a result, 24 per cent of respondents say they sought mental health support from a family member, 20 per cent got support from friends or coworkers and only eight per cent from a mental health professional. Another nine percent didn’t receive support at all and this group had the lowest mental health score on the index.

Productivity

The report also showed a decline in productivity, with 41 per cent of respondents saying they are putting more effort in at work than compared to before the pandemic, which can lead to emotional strain.

These same people also reported a lower mental health score compared to those who didn’t feel a change in their work effort.

Authors of the report anticipate a continued decline in mental health due to a second wave, COVID-19 restrictions and more people staying indoors due to colder weather.

“The restrictions imposed to combat the second wave of the pandemic and the approaching cold weather are keeping Canadians indoor for longer periods of time," said Morneau Shepell president Stephen Liptap.

"Organizations need to make a conscious effort to check back in with employee and review their mental health strategies or risk detrimental and long term impacts on business."

Impacts of U.S. Election

The U.S. presidential election appears to be felt north of the border with four-in-10 Canadians reporting it negatively impacts their mental health.

The report cites prolonged uncertainty and information overload contributing to Canadians’ mental strain, adding many are aware the results of the election have economic and social impacts on neighbouring countries.

In October, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes reported declines in mental health, while B.C. Newfoundland and Labrador and Saskatchewan showed improvements.

The monthly survey was conducted online from Sept. 28 to Oct. 19 with 3,000 respondents in Canada.