Need a Calgary Stampede recovery day? Start with free yoga class in Tomkins Park Sunday

There will be free yoga class for anyone who feels the need for a downward dog Sunday morning.

From July 17 through Aug. 28, there will be free fitness classes offered between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., as part of the Summer on 17th Festival presented by the 17th Avenue BIA.

Classes will cater to all ages and fitness levels. Over the summer, they will offer Zumba, HIIT, spin and more.

"Residents can just bring themselves and a water bottle to participate," said Tulene Steiestol, the 17 Ave. BIA executive director. "With a range of types of classes to suit all abilities, this is a great way to wind down your weekend on 17th Avenue."

They're calling the first class 'Calgary Stampede recovery'. It will be Therapeutic Yoga with Kristie Norquay Sunday morning. Norquay is a yoga instructor with Intrinsi Clinic.

Later Sunday, there will be a classical music performance when Divas Opera featuring soprano Kathleen Morrison and mezzo soprano Barbara King. It starts at 12:30 p.m.

Tomkins Park is at 17th Avenue and 8th Street S.W.