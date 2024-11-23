Need something fixed? Repair Exchange Calgary has a volunteer for that

Repair Exchange Calgary is bringing a few good fixers to the Hillhurst Flea Market on Sunday.

Instead of heading to a big box store to replace gently-damaged items, you can bring them to the Hillhurst Community Centre Sunday and have them fixed for free.

Visitors are invited to bring in small household items such as lamps and counter top appliances, bicycles needing tune-ups, clothing in need of a bit of stitching up, and zippers needing slider maintenance.

Items that won’t be repaired include large appliances, cars, furniture and zippers that need to be replaced.

The repair exchange is an example of “circular economics”, an idea supported by the U.N. and the City of Calgary as a viable way to reduce consumption, increase resource sustainability, extend the life of products and materials and increase the amount of waste that can be upcycled.

“This is an incredible initiative,” said MLA Rajan Sohi in a media release. “We can repurpose items so they don’t have to go to the landfill … there are options! … I want to support this movement for sustainability in our communities, our economies, and our country."

The Repair Exchange Calgary will be held Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hillhurst Sunnyside Community Association at 1320 5 Avenue N.W.