CALGARY -- If you're headed through Calgary this long weekend, officials say some services and routes have changed and all public facilities are closed Monday.

The city says Calgary Transit will be running a regular weekend service for Saturday and Sunday, but Monday will be on a holiday schedule.

There are also some specific changes in place at some stations this weekend:

The pedestrian ramp at Brentwood station is closed on the Co-op side until 7 p.m. on Oct. 10. There is no impact to Red Line service and the stairs remain open. Signage is posted to help those with accessibility issues

Red Line service is closed between City Hall and 39 Avenue stations all day from Oct. 10 to early morning on the 13th. Buses will be replacing train service for the impacted stations.

For full information on transit schedules, consult Calgary Transit's website.

Crews working on 88 St. S.E. will be putting down gravel and paving sections of the road on Oct. 11 and 12. The final completion date for the project is scheduled for summer 2021.

The Calgary Parking Authority says holiday rates will be in effect at certain surface lots and parkades. Free parking is in effect for all on-street ParkPlus zones on Monday.

Regular rates are in effect at the Calgary Zoo and TELUS Spark while parking at Heritage Park is free of charge.

LANDFILL HOURS

The city has modified the operating hours for all landfills throughout the city.

They are as follows:

Saturday, Oct. 10 Sunday, Oct. 11 Monday, Oct. 12 Thanksgiving Spyhill Open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. East Calgary Open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shephard Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The last Sunday that East Calgary will be open is Sunday, Oct. 25, the city says.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 26, East Calgary hours will move to a Monday to Saturday schedule from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FACILITIES CLOSED

Regular service hours for public facilities will be in place for Saturday and Sunday, but the following offices and centres are closed on the holiday Monday:

All City of Calgary administrative buildings including City Hall

All City of Calgary pools and fitness centres.

and fitness centres. North Mount Pleasant and Wildflower Arts Centres

and Arts Centres Animal Services Centre

All city of Calgary golf courses will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

CEMA WISHES EVERYONE A SAFE THANKSGIVING

The Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) is reminding all Calgarians to have a safe and happy Thanksgiving.

You can do this by keeping your gatherings small and holding them in a well-ventilated area or, better yet, outdoors if the weather holds up.

You should also have a designated 'server' to put food on plates instead of holding a buffet or allowing guests to serve themselves.