CALGARY -- Provincial authorities say RCMP were justified in fatally shooting a Calgary man who was a suspect in the murder of a 22-year-old woman several days earlier.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), the body in charge of investigating incidents where police actions have resulted in serious injury or death to any person, was engaged when Adam Bettahar, 21, died following a confrontation with RCMP near Evansburg, Alta. in March 2018.

Bettahar was the prime suspect in the murder of Nadia El-Dib, a young Calgary woman with whom he had a brief relationship.

El-Dib's body was found stabbed and shot behind a home on March 25, 2018. A warrant was obtained for Bettahar's arrest for first-degree murder.

Four days later, Calgary police informed RCMP Bettahar was in the Evansburg area and was believed to be in possession of a CSA VZ 58 semi-automatic rifle and was driving a dark blue Ford Explorer SUV.

ASIRT found that Bettahar had made a number of statements to indicate "he would not go down without a fight" and that information was shared with RCMP officers who were searching for him along the Highway 16 corridor west of Edmonton.

Later on that evening, a police officer driving home at the end of his shift encountered what was believed to be the suspect's SUV and called it in.

He attempted to stop the SUV but the suspect didn't stop and police engaged in a pursuit at 5:17 p.m.

"The pursuit continued for approximately 70 minutes and covered approximately 140 kilometres, traveling north on Highway 22 onto Highway 16. The pursuit travelled east and west on Highway 16 as the man changed direction on the highway several times. As the pursuit continued, additional officers and police vehicles joined in," ASIRT wrote in its report.

Bettahar managed to avoid four spike belts but his vehicle was damaged and disabled by a fifth placed at Highway 16 near Range Road 112.

Before the SUV finally came to a stop, Bettahar turned the vehicle in a 45-degree angle, positioning the passenger side of the vehicle towards the gathered police officers.

"Civilian witnesses travelling in the westbound lanes of Highway 16 reported seeing the man exit his vehicle with what was described as a rifle or 'machine gun,' and immediately drop to one knee to take a firing stance, pointing at police 'like he knew what he was doing,'" the report reads.

As soon as one of the police officers exited his vehicle, Bettahar opened fire twice, striking the member in the head.

When the eleven other officers discovered their colleague had been injured, they took cover and immediately returned fire.

The exchange of gunfire lasted approximately two minutes, ASIRT says, during which time witnesses observed the man reloading his weapon.

He opened fire once more from a position of cover behind the disabled SUV.

One of the officers near the front of the police line waved their arm to signal a "cease fire." One final shot was fired by police when an officer perceived movement.

The injured officer managed to crawl toward the back of his vehicle where he was assisted by his fellow officers.

At 6:28 p.m., another officer who came upon the scene determined Bettahar had been slain in the confrontation.

ASIRT says he had fired approximately 10 rounds at officers while police fired 202 times.

The injured officer only received a grazing wound across the top of his head and a concussion. A second officer was wounded in the arm and back of the head due to shrapnel from bullet strikes.

"The relatively minor nature of the officers’ injuries was a reflection of good fortune rather than a lack of intent on the part of the man," ASIRT said. "There can be no doubt that he had been firing on police with the intent to kill or seriously injure as many officers as possible."

An autopsy determined that Bettahar died of multiple gunshot wounds, with the most serious severing his cervical spinal cord and punctured blood vessels in his neck.

The rifle, recovered at the scene by police, was determined to be one of the weapons used in El-Dib's murder. It had one round left in the chamber.

"The gun and its ammunition had the capacity to penetrate police soft body armour," ASIRT said. "A receipt recovered from the man’s wallet demonstrated that his gun had been purchased on March 10, 2018, along with a membership to a Calgary gun club."

The agency says, given the full investigation into the incident, the officers involved acted reasonably given the nature of the situation.

"It is a tragedy when a life is lost. While the loss of life is never the desired outcome, the man placed the officers in a situation where lethal force was necessary. Indeed, it is difficult to conceive of a situation that would be a better example of the necessity for the use of lethal force.

"The man was an active shooter, using lethal force and was deliberately trying to kill others. He needed to be stopped before he succeeded."