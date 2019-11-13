

Todd McDermott, CTVNewsCalgary.ca





The Calgary Mayor's annual food drive, which collects important food and funds for families and individuals in need during the holidays, kicked off Wednesday at the Calgary Food Bank.

The 2018 campaign raised a total of $1.2 million in food and funds. Demand continues to be high as last year, when 192,391 lives were impacted by the food drive, said Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

“Times are tough for so many of our neighbours in the community,” he said. “It means we need to dig a little bit deeper to look after our neighbours in the community this year more than ever.”

Nenshi added that he was confident the city would respond generously to those in need.

"That is what we are about as Calgarians, generous people in this city," he said. "It's one of the best qualities that we share and I know that with this year's food bank, it will continue to showcase that giving spirit.”

You can support the food drive during the month of November and December by dropping off non-perishable food items at any of the participating locations or donate online.