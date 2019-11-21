CALGARY – In the latest step to bridge a growing gap between Ottawa and Calgary, Mayor Naheed Nenshi met with Canada’s prime minister Thursday.

Nenshi and Justin Trudeau sat down in Ottawa for an extended meeting to discuss the fallout of October’s election and how Alberta has been impacted.

"People‘s concerns and fears are really based on something real,” Nenshi said before the closed door sit-down.

The two will attempt to link city and country after many Calgarians expressed their displeasure with a Liberal party re-election. There has been interest in provincial separation amongst some Albertans as a result of, what they believe to be, abandonment by the Trudeau government. They say federal policy is to blame for an economic downturn.

Trudeau acknowledged that fact Thursday.

"[There are] obviously some real challenges facing communities across Alberta – particularly in Calgary," said Trudeau. "But, as you know, the federal government is there to be a partner and to make sure we’re growing the economy."

No Liberals were victorious in Alberta or Saskatchewan in the recent federal election.

Seamus O’Regan, Canada’s newest natural resources minister, will be in Alberta this week.