The University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy is encouraging employers to overcome potential misgivings and misunderstandings regarding the abilities of people on the autism spectrum and to consider their true value in the workforce.

An event hosted by the School of Public Policy on Thursday focused on the fact that many neurodiverse adults struggle to find employment despite the fact they often possess unique skills that are highly coveted.

Tanya McLeod is president of The Sinneave Family Foundation, a charity that prepares individuals with autism as they transition into adulthood. She says that individuals on all levels of the spectrum possess valuable skills and should be viewed as assets.

“All employers are looking to diversify their workforce but increasingly they’re looking to be inclusive,” said McLeod. “It’s really becoming more front and centre and certainly this event at the School of Public Policy is an example of neurodiversity being an asset that employers are increasingly looking ‘how can we tap into that?’.”

“Each individual, no matter who they are, has certain skillsets. So as an employer, myself included, it’s up to me to determine how to best bring those skillsets to bear in a given circumstance.”

Garth Johnson, CEO of Meticulon, says the company currently has 32 workers with autism in its resource pool and the workers provide a competitive advantage.

“If we get project work, we know two of our people can do the work of three or four,” explained Johnson. “We bid on it, we bid like everyone else, and we’re able to pay our people better, pay them more. We’re able to get the job done quicker and, as a result, we can do a more thorough jobs.”

Derek Tanner, a software tester, knows his strengths. “I’ve got an eye for detail and I tend to think outside the box. I just try and go one step more with every task I take on.”

Tanner graduated from university shortly after the economic downturn when the majority of the jobs available were temporary or labour. “Like most people on the spectrum, I had a lot of problems with the interview. When I did get through the interview stage, I would have problems socializing with my coworkers, sometimes even isolating myself to avoid conflict.”

According to Tanner, Meticulon was the first company in the period of three years to offer him a chance to put his education and skills to work. “We’re pretty much the same as everyone else except for the wiring. If that gives us an edge in certain situations then it only makes sense for a company to invest in that.”

Mac Holder has autism and he found the process of securing a job to be an intimidating undertaking. “When I started looking for jobs it was hard because I am not someone who likes going out and talking if I can avoid it. Actually putting myself out there, beyond just throwing out resumes online and hoping something hits, it was really tough.”

In November 2018, Holder secured a job as a busser at the Scotiabank Saddledome “I just had this glow of pride around me. I made it. I have a job. I am working.” He says his attention to detail is an asset in his role. “Autism, yes, it comes with its risks but the benefits far outweigh it when that employee finds their niche in the company.”

The CEO of Meticulon cautions against underestimating the skills workers on the spectrum bring to the job.

“I think sometimes people in the neuro-diverse world, they often talk about neuro-diversity to employ people to do good but the surprise for them is that they’re very, very good workers,” said Garth Johnson. “I think that’s the reason why neurodiversity in employment should be considered, not to give people a chance. They don’t need help, they need an opportunity. They need to contextually fit.”

“Neurodiversity in employment is really about the right person in the right job doing the right things. If you do that you’re going to get an exceptionally good worker.”

