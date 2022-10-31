Neuron Mobility wraps up first year of shared e-scooters in Airdrie

Neuron Mobility says riders in Airdrie travelled more than 65,000 kilometrestotal in the first year that the company's e-scooters were available for use.

Airdrie city council approved a two-year shared e-scooter pilot program in June and has two providers operating in the city: Bird Canada (silver) and Neuron (orange).

Neuron launched on July 1 and says Oct. 31 marks the final day its e-scooters will be available for 2022.

Then, on Nov. 1, the company will collect all 100 e-scooters from around the city.

"The e-scooters will be examined, tuned, and stored in the Neuron warehouse until the program restarts in the spring," said a Monday news release.

"Neuron riders have been informed of the season’s conclusion by e-mail and through in-app messaging."

Airdrie has more than 140 kilometres of paved pathways that support any type of micromobility or shared mobility vehicles, but you must be 16 or older to ride and, if under 18, have the consent of a parent or legal guardian.

E-scooters are allowed on sidewalks, pathways and roads with a speed limit of 30km/h or lower.

Airdrie's two-year shared e-scooter pilot will run until the end of October 2023.