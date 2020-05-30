CALGARY -- A Calgary girl who had her bike stolen got a special surprise on Saturday.

A local group raised over $1,000 to get a new bike for Trinity Dunn.

Dunn has a rare disability called glucose transporter type 1, which makes it hard for her to balance and move.

Alberta’s Cerebral Palsy Association loaned Dunn an adaptive bike, but it was stolen earlier this month.

Big Rig Towing & Recovery raised the money and gave it to CP Kids and Family to buy Dunn a new bike.