New affordable housing project for seniors officially opens in northeast Calgary

Government officials gathered in northeast Calgary on Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of a new affordable housing complex.

Templemont Place and Gardens, a 120-unit project for seniors, is located along Templemont Circle N.E.in the community of Temple.

The facility consists of two buildings, connected through an underground parking garage.

Templemont Place has 50 affordable housing units and Templemont Gardens has 70 supportive living units for people with specialized housing needs.

"Low-income seniors are too often priced out of the same communities they’ve helped to shape," said Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

"Templemont Place will support seniors to remain close to family and neighbours and addresses a gap in affordable housing units dedicated to older adults."

Federal Minister of Housing Ahmed Hussen says having a safe and affordable place to call home is "crucial" to the overall health and well-being of Canadians.

"Seniors have made significant contributions to their communities throughout their lives and it is essential that we ensure they have a safe and affordable home that meets their needs as they age."

The housing project was announced by Hussen in 2021.

Total contributions for the project are more than $36 million, including: