

Cynthia Roebuck, CTV News Calgary





A new app promises to speed up border crossings at Calgary’s International Airport.

Travellers can install the CanBorder eDeclaration app on their mobile devices and complete a declaration there.

They then scan their QR code at a primary inspection kiosk and take the receipt to a border services officer.

The system replaces the standard paper declaration cards and is expected to cut how long it takes to get through customs by up to 50 per cent.

36 kiosks go into service on Wednesday with another 44 set to be installed by June 4.

Visit the Canada Border Services Agency’s website for more information.