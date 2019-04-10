The City of Calgary has announced the results of a recent partnership with the Alberta Children’s Hospital that address a number of safety issues in second storey windows.

Beginning in 2014, the city began work with the National Research Council to update building codes to ensure the protection of children from window falls.

The study also included input from Dr. Michelle Simonelli, an emergency pediatrician and medical director of Canadian Hospitals Injury Reporting and Prevention Program, who helped provide data to show how serious the issue is.

According to 2016 statistics, 15 percent of major trauma patients at the ACH were children who had fallen out of windows in their own homes.

“These children were too young to understand the risks of playing by an unprotected window or pushing against window screens, which are not designed to keep them from falling through,” Dr. Simonelli said in a release.

Under current regulations, there is no restriction on how far a second storey window can be opened, how far from the finished floor it is and there are also no provisions for devices to prevent windows from being opened past a certain width.

The proposed changes say the portion of a second storey window that is able to open must be at least three feet from the floor and, if not, the window must have a device in place to keep the window from opening wider than four inches or 10 cm.

“The changes to the code will have a positive impact across the country, so this is good news for not only Calgarians, but all Canadian families,” said Marco Civitarese, Calgary’s chief building official.

Dr. Simonelli adds the updated codes could prevent severe injuries in young children, including traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, facial and long bone fractures and internal injuries.

In order to protect small children from falls, Calgarians are reminded to:

Install a device such as a guard or limiter to prevent windows from opening wider than four inches (10 cm)

Closing and properly locking windows with low sill heights when small children are in the house

Moving furniture away from windows

Be aware that screens are not safety devices and are only designed to keep bugs out

The recommended building code changes will be reviewed at the end of May.