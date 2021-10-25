New Calgary city council to be sworn in

CALGARY -

There will be many new faces at city hall Monday afternoon as the newly elected officials will begin their duties with a swearing-in ceremony.

Jyoti Gondek will officially become Calgary's first female mayor, after serving one term on city council.

There will be nine new council members as well as two councillors — Richard Pootmans in Ward 6 and Andre Chabot in Ward 10 — who are returning after not running to represent their respective wards in 2017.

Ward 8 Coun. Courtney Walcott is the first Black councillor elected to office in the city.

Sean Chu is returning for a third term representing Ward 4 amid calls for his removal. Chu admitted to having sexual contact with a teenage girl when he was a 34-year-old police officer in 1997.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.