Calgary’s new chief of police will be sworn in at a ceremony Monday afternoon.

Mark Neufeld will take over command from Interim Chief Steve Barlow with a ceremony set for 1 p.m. at the Calgary Central Library.

Neufeld, who spent 24 years with the Edmonton Police Service before spending the last two years as chief of police in Camrose, was named Calgary police chief in March.

He also previously spent two years as a director of investigations with the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

Neufeld is on the board of directors of the Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police and heads its Women in Policing committee.

Barlow became interim chief in Calgary after former chief Roger Chaffin retired in January.

A recent poll of Calgary police members found 76 per cent feel morale is poor and some officers have quit, citing bullying and sexual harassment.

At least one former officer also filed a lawsuit earlier this year, seeking compensation for harassment she allegedly endured during her time with the force.

Chaffin has also talked about the need for open dialogue regarding toxic behaviour within the CPS.