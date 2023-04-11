New Calgary Transit pass aimed at families, groups travelling together on weekends

Calgary Transit has announced a new type of transit pass.

The pass is intended for groups and families who don't use transit regularly but want to utilize it on the odd weekend to head to events or activities.

The new weekend group day pass will cost $15 and be valid for unlimited travel on a weekend day for groups of five people, including up to two adults.

Calgary Transit says the price of the pass is less expensive than if each person bought single ride tickets or multiple day passes at regular rates – and, unlike a single ride ticket, the group pass is valid all day until the end of service.

"We know that for a lot of families or groups traveling together, the price to get around can really add up," said Ward 11 Coun. Kourtney Penner.

"This discounted fare will make it easier for them to choose transit to get where they’re going."

The weekend group day pass will be available every weekend on My Fare, the Transit trip planning app, or from ticket vending machines at CTrain stations.

"There’s always so much happening in Calgary on weekends and this pass is a great opportunity for groups to save on regular transit costs, or on the cost and hassle of driving, parking and navigating through traffic," Penner said.