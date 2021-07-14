CALGARY -- A new CEO has been named to the Green Line LRT project.

Darshpreet S. Bhatti will take over the role effective Aug. 16. He currently serves as vice-president of the Hurontario Light Rail Transit Project in Ontario, where he has been since 2017.

"Throughout his career, Mr. Bhatti has been responsible for leading major city-building projects including the Metrolinx Hurontario Light Rail Transit Project and Region of Waterloo Rapid Transit (LRT/BRT) Project," read a release.

"He has also been involved in other major initiatives including the Toronto Waterfront Revitalization, City of Brampton AcceleRide Project and the City of Windsor Detroit River Tunnel project."

Construction on the $5.5 billion project is expected to start in the fall and create up to 20,000 jobs, however Mayor Naheed Nenshi has said that timeline may not be feasible.

The province reconfirmed its $1.56 billion funding commitment last week after rejecting the previous business plan in June 2020 over concerns that the plan council approved was different than what was handed to the province.

Last month, the Green Line board said it had come to an agreement with the province, which brought about "greater cost certainty."

Completion of the project is planned for 2025 or 2026.

More information about Green Line can be found online.