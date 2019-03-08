Authorities say more charges have been laid against a central Alberta man after further investigation discovered a number of other offences as well as child victims.

Christopher Juneau was originally arrested in January when ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit received information from Australian police about a suspect trading child porn images online.

As a result of that investigation, police arrested the 34-year-old and searched two homes, in Eckvile and Fox Creek, and seized a number of computers and electronic devices.

A partial analysis of those devices discovered over 500,000 images and videos of child exploitation and voyeurism. Officials say it's one of the largest seizures of child porn media in ALERT's history.

ICE was also able to identify at least eight child victims, all from Alberta, who were allegedly sexually assaulted by Juneau at various times dating back to 2013.

In addition to January’s charges, Juneau now faces 73 charges, including:

Sexual assault

Sexual interference

Invitation to sexual touching

Voyeurism

Possessing, accessing, distributing and making child pornography

Breach of recognizance

Juneau has remained in police custody since his arrest by Sylvan Lake RCMP.

ALERT says as police continue to look over the computers and devices, it's expected that there will be even more charges laid against Juneau in the future.

Anyone with information about this investigation, or any cases related to child sexual exploitation, is encouraged to come forward and contact police or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-TIPS).