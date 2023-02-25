New class of transit officers graduates, starting work Monday morning

Calgary Transit's peace officer core grew Friday.

Thirteen new recruits graduated, as part of city council's growth package from last July.

The ceremony took place at Metawa Armoury.

The recruits have been training for about 13 weeks, and they'll get right to work on Monday, paired with experienced officers to finish their training.

"Public safety is a key component of Calgarians, so their concerns are heard," said Aaron Coon, chief public vehicle standards, emergency management and community safety for the city.

"Part of the commitment from council and [city] administration is the growth of the transit and also working in collaboration with our community partners, and Calgary Police Service," Coon added. "This growth package is aligned with our partnership with corporate security, with security officers on the [CTrain] platforms."

Another 14 new recruits will start training on Monday, completing the city's commitment to expand the force.