CALGARY -- The City of Calgary will announce Wednesday if additional restrictions will be put in place to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) Chief Tom Sampson and Mayor Naheed Nenshi are set to address the media days after the Alberta government imposed a new 15-person limit on all social gatherings in Calgary and Edmonton.

The current gathering limit does not apply to restaurants, bars, theatres or places of worship, but some medical experts are calling for the city to change that.

Joe Vipond, an emergency room physician at Calgary's Rockyview General Hospital, says more needs to be done.

"I think the only way to manage this is through strong health regulations that are mandated and we're not there yet. So we do need stronger recommendations," said Vipond. "I think it can be debated whether the 15 number is low enough. I think it could be dropped I don't really see a need for people to be gathering in such numbers at this point in time."

The province says ust once per cent of all active COVID cases have been linked to restaurants in the last two weeks, although an infectious disease expert expects more to occur if proper physical distancing isn't enforced.

Craig Jenne with the Cummings School of Medicine says that it can be difficult to contain the virus in cramped indoor public spaces, but a 15-person cap should help.

"If the virus is accidentally introduced into your cohort or into your group, it doesn't need to spread very far," said Jenne. "So if there's only 15 in the room, then we know that that's where the outbreak is limited."

The City of Calgary's mandatory mask bylaw will remain in place until at least the end of December.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi noted that the mask bylaw has exponentially lowered potential case numbers in the city but active cases are at an all-time high even compared to the spring.

The number of active cases in Calgary right now is higher than at the height of the lockdown.



We need to stay focused on three things:



1️⃣ Hygiene



2️⃣ Distance



3️⃣ Wear your mask



It’s on each one of us to keep everyone else safe.



I know Calgarians have got this.



Stay safe. https://t.co/wi5OS0Ez9T — Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) October 23, 2020

The city will provide more details on its update to the COVID-19 response plan scheduled for noon Wednesday.