New crime-fighting unit launches in Lethbridge

LETHBRIDGE -

Alberta Sheriffs have set up a new Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit in Lethbridge.

This new SCAN unit will serve more than just Lethbridge and act as a hub for much of southern Alberta.

"This is a new regional team that will cover an area roughly bounded by Vulcan to the north, Crowsnest Pass to the west, (the) U.S. border to the south and the provincial boundary with Saskatchewan to the east," said Mike Ellis, the province's minister of public safety and emergency services.

The Lethbridge unit's six members started Nov. 6.

SCAN works primarily to shut down properties being used for illegal activities such as drug dealing.

Most times, this is done informally with the property owner, but court orders and sanctions can also be used if needed.

"When you focus in on shutting down one of those types of residences, the ripple effect on the community is exponential in a positive way," Ellis said.

Since 2019, nearly 500 properties now in the territory of the Lethbridge unit have had complaints filed against them.

Until now, investigators had to drive from Calgary to respond to complaints.

The Lethbridge unit will be able to respond to complaints in southern Alberta much faster.

"Installing a SCAN unit in Lethbridge represents a major step towards combating crime in this area. It will shrink the response time for these specially trained officers for incidents and calls. Not just in Lethbridge but all of southern Alberta," said Nathan Neudorf, Lethbridge-East MLA.

Police forces in southern Alberta are also pleased to see they're getting more support.

"Our officers have a very strong relationship with SCAN. And we're looking forward to opportunities for increased partnership and collaboration as we work together to disrupt criminal activity and shutter problem properties to ensure our neighbourhoods are safe," said Lethbridge Police Service Deputy Chief Gerald Grobmeier.

SCAN was established in 2008.

Since then, it's responded to more than 8,000 complaints across the province.