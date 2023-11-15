CALGARY
Calgary

    • New crime-fighting unit launches in Lethbridge

    SCAN works primarily to shut down properties being used for illegal activities such as drug dealing. SCAN works primarily to shut down properties being used for illegal activities such as drug dealing.
    LETHBRIDGE -

    Alberta Sheriffs have set up a new Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit in Lethbridge.

    This new SCAN unit will serve more than just Lethbridge and act as a hub for much of southern Alberta.

    "This is a new regional team that will cover an area roughly bounded by Vulcan to the north, Crowsnest Pass to the west, (the) U.S. border to the south and the provincial boundary with Saskatchewan to the east," said Mike Ellis, the province's minister of public safety and emergency services.

    The Lethbridge unit's six members started Nov. 6.

    SCAN works primarily to shut down properties being used for illegal activities such as drug dealing.

    Most times, this is done informally with the property owner, but court orders and sanctions can also be used if needed.

    "When you focus in on shutting down one of those types of residences, the ripple effect on the community is exponential in a positive way," Ellis said.

    Since 2019, nearly 500 properties now in the territory of the Lethbridge unit have had complaints filed against them.

    Until now, investigators had to drive from Calgary to respond to complaints.

    The Lethbridge unit will be able to respond to complaints in southern Alberta much faster.

    "Installing a SCAN unit in Lethbridge represents a major step towards combating crime in this area. It will shrink the response time for these specially trained officers for incidents and calls. Not just in Lethbridge but all of southern Alberta," said Nathan Neudorf, Lethbridge-East MLA.

    Police forces in southern Alberta are also pleased to see they're getting more support.

    "Our officers have a very strong relationship with SCAN. And we're looking forward to opportunities for increased partnership and collaboration as we work together to disrupt criminal activity and shutter problem properties to ensure our neighbourhoods are safe," said Lethbridge Police Service Deputy Chief Gerald Grobmeier.

    SCAN was established in 2008.

    Since then, it's responded to more than 8,000 complaints across the province. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada's housing market still in a slump: CREA

    Canada’s housing market is still in a slump, with less properties being listed and less sales being made, according to new monthly data from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).

    OPINION

    OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination

    Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News