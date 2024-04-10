New development supports Calgarians with vision loss

More than 85,000 Calgarians are blind, deafblind, or have low vision and chances are, they have accessed services from the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) in Bridgeland-Riverside Village.

"Together, we're creating an inclusive Calgary where everyone can live, learn, work and play without barriers," said CNIB chief operating officer, Angela Bonfanti.

Now, the CNIB says an amendment to their lease with the City of Calgary will allow for a mixed-use development at 10 11A St. N.E., for both at-market and below-market rent.

"CNIB's vision to transform the Bridgeland-Riverside Village into an inclusive community, built with accessibility by design and enabled by innovative technology, is becoming reality," said Bonfanti.

Once complete, the development will provide more than affordable and accessible housing with smart mobility. Bonfanti explains it will also house a volunteer centre.

"This dynamic redevelopment project will not only accommodate the CNIB Western Canada Hub, but also offer residential, retail, and commercial opportunities," Bonfanti said.

This lease amendment means the CNIB will move forward with the next phase of the project, with the goal of submitting a master plan and development permit within one year.

"By creating much-needed accessible and affordable housing and new, barrier-free programming space for Calgarians with vision loss, CNIB is contributing to a more inclusive city," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

"This project will set new, smart technology standards for communities in which people of all abilities can contribute and belong."