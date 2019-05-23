Police tell CTV News that new evidence connected to the death of Jeremy Boisseau has been found and there are suspects in the incident, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Boisseau, 29, was last seen in Calgary in November 2016.

Investigators believe he was murdered sometime between the late hours of Monday, December 26 and early morning hours of Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in an apartment in the 600 block of 1 Avenue N.E.

His remains were found nearly two years later dumped in a wooded area north of Waiparous, off Forestry Trunk Road.

Police believe after he was murdered, his body was taken from the crime scene in Bridgeland by a person driving a brown, 1990 Ford F-250 pickup truck.

While the driver is not believed to be connected to Boisseau’s murder, homicide detectives would like to learn more about where the truck went after the murder and after the victim was left in the Waiparous area.

Officials say when the victim's body was found late last year, they weren't able to conduct a proper search and had to wait until now to do so.

“The search started in the fall and the weather was not conducive,” said Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm with the Homicide Unit. “We had to wait for the weather and the snow to disappear to continue our search.”

He says investigators have already turned up some new evidence, but there are no details about what they’ve found.

“The type of evidence that we’re searching for, we can’t expand upon that to protect the integrity of the investigation.”

There are suspects in the case, Chisholm says, but police are withholding those details as well.

Police have also released more photos they obtained during their investigation.

The first is of the brown pickup truck prior to the Boisseau’s death and the second is from CCTV footage of the rear parking lot of the apartment building in Bridgeland, where the truck was parked for a period of time.

“We are looking for someone who may have seen that brown Ford F-250 immediately before the homicide or afterwards, whether it’s between Bridgeland or here,” Chisholm says.

Investigators are still working to obtain CCTV footage of the area from the night when the murder allegedly took place.

Members of Boisseau's family issued a plea for help from the public earlier this month, saying his loss is an 'impossible and indescribable' feeling.

It’s unclear how long the search teams will be working in the Waiparous area.

Anyone who saw the Ford F-250 truck in the Bridgeland area on the night of the homicide or in the Waiparous area is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877.

They may also call the CPS at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org