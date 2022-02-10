New film by Calgary director explores Nigerian immigrants to Canada

A Calgary man is premiering a new film based on his experiences as an immigrant to Canada.

Foreign Path is a story of two international students from Nigeria trying to adapt to life in Canada.

Two young adults from different financial backgrounds come to Canada to further their education, but find themselves struggling to adapt to the new system, culture and particularly, the weather.

They get in trouble with the law and then try to avoid being deported.

The story was inspired by director Emmanuel Ilondior's own personal experiences.

"It's been a story I've been waiting to share," said Ilondior, in an interview with CTV News. "It's (based on) my experience, it's some of my friends' experience, all combined together to create a few characters to help us tell the story about immigrants coming from Nigeria trying to adapt to life in Canada."

Foreign Path opens at Chinook Theatres Feb. 24