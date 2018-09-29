A special event was held in Tuscany on Saturday morning to celebrate the opening of the community’s new fire hall.

The station will help provide public safety services for the over 30,000 people who live in Tuscany, Scenic Acres, Rocky Ridge and Arbour Lake.

Mayor Nenshi says fire halls are vitally important to communities and governments must never come up short in building them.

“Investments like this are investments the government has to make. They’re investments in community safety, they’re investments in livability, they’re about the very best things that we can do.”

The facility possesses many of the typical features of traditional fire halls including to apparatus bays and a kitchen, but it also has a community meeting room, drop-in work area for city employees and an outdoor fitness park that is also accessible by members of the public.

The station is also energy efficent with features such as site irrigation as well as high efficiency water and light fixtures.

The total project cost for the building was $16.4M, with the province contributing $2.9M and the city contributing $11.3M from the Community Recreation Levy and the remaining $2.2M from taxes and other sources.