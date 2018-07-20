Police in Calgary say that ever since the province brought in a mandatory rule that all drivers must pre-pay before fueling up, incidents of gas thefts have virtually disappeared.

On June 1, the Alberta government enacted the Act to Protect Gas and Convenience Store Workers that included a law requires customers to pay at the pump or pay the attendant before they pump gas into their vehicle.

They may also leave a deposit with the attendant or establish an account with the fuel company as a way to pay.

The move was to improve safety for workers who often step in to attempt to stop thieves they witness stealing gas, where the consequences of such actions often prove fatal.

Calgary police say that in 2017, there were more than 1,000 incidents of gas theft and, before the law came into effect this year, there were 474 thefts.

However, during the month of June, CPS says they dropped off completely and in July there was only one.

The Act also included new provisions to prevent violence and theft at gas stations throughout Alberta.