New Hitmen forward Carter MacAdams excited to be Calgary-bound
The WHL's trade deadline day is never easy for junior hockey players.
On Tuesday, the Calgary Hitmen made only one deal.
They sent 19-year-old forward Zac Funk to the Prince George Cougars in exchange for 18-year-old forward Carter MacAdams.
The Hitmen also received a second-round selection in the 2023 prospects draft and second- and fourth-round picks in the 2024 prospects draft.
MacAdams says he was surprised when he found out about the trade, but is excited to continue his career in Calgary.
"Yeah, it's always in the back of your mind," he said.
"I mean, obviously, 18 years old, so kind of halfway through my career here and you never know what's going to happen. When I found out it was Calgary, I was pretty stoked, so just really happy with everything and how it's going."
FAMILIAR FACES
MacAdams won't walk into the Hitmen dressing room as a complete stranger.
"I grew up playing hockey with (Brandon) Whynott and (Grayden) Siepmann and I'm pretty close with them. And I played Delta (Hockey) with (Oliver) Tulk and (Blake) Heward, so a couple of familiar faces, which is good – it makes the transition a lot easier."
TOUGH TO SAY GOODBYE
While MacAdams will be welcomed with open arms, it's never easy to say goodbye to a teammate who gets traded.
Funk was a popular member of the team.
"It's always hard to see anybody go when they move on to a new team," team captain Riley Fiddler-Schultz said.
"But that's just part of the business that you've got to get used to as a hockey player and we wish him (Funk) the best in Prince George. But as I say, we're really looking forward to Carter."
TRADE CHECKS ALL THE BOXES
Head coach Steve Hamilton says this trade checked a lot of boxes for the Hitmen.
"We felt Carter was a good add," Hamilton said.
"A big body up front who's got some skill, some size and a lot of the characteristics we're looking for. You add in two second-round picks and a fourth-rounder, that's a lot of value there.
"I don't need to tell you that the prices at the trade deadline this year were as high as you've ever seen. With that being said, it was an opportunity for us to address the now, address the future and all of those things weigh into a decision like that."
KNOWS WHAT'S EXPECTED
MacAdams is 6'3 and a half (192 cm) and weighs in at 185 pounds (83.9 kg) and he says he knows what's expected of him.
"Yeah, big body and pretty skilled," he said.
"I like to make plays off the rush and try to score some goals in front of the net there on the power play."
MacAdams will likely see his first action with the Hitmen on Friday night when they host the Swift Current Broncos.
