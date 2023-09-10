New Hockey Canada boss Katherine Henderson calls Calgary summit humbling
Hockey Canada's new leader called what she heard at its summit humbling and eye-opening.
Katherine Henderson took over as president and chief executive officer of Hockey Canada this summer amid calls for culture change in both the organization and the sport. She was previously Curling Canada's CEO.
The two-day Beyond The Boards Summit — that fell within Henderson's first official week on the job — examined toxic masculinity in the elite men's game as a root cause of racism, sexism, homophobia and discrimination in the sport.
"It was very eye-opening to see how many people were willing to put their mistakes on the table, to be vulnerable about things that maybe they're not proud of in the past," Henderson said Saturday.
"When I talk about humility and vulnerability, there were a lot of people in the room, I would say the men in particular, that were examining who they were, what they brought to the table and how they contributed to the culture."
The 160 attendees included hockey leaders from "pond to pro", Hockey Canada chief operating officer Pat McLaughlin said.
The audience heard from Bill Proudman, who co-founded White Men as Full Diversity Partners and has also worked with the NHL, as well as federal sports minister Carla Qualtrough.
Former NHL player and sexual abuse survivor Sheldon Kennedy, who has advocated for child abuse education and prevention for 27 years, was also among the speakers.
"We're not winning gold medals off the ice in this space just yet," McLaughlin told attendees Saturday. "We need to learn from others. We need to deliver. That's outcome No. 1."
Kennedy said all organizations under the hockey umbrella must communicate and work together in making psychological and physical safety a priority at the rink.
He's says he's been able to help police, government and schools develop integrated strategies around child safety and hockey can do that too.
Kennedy gave the analogy of forwards, defence, goaltenders and coaches all staying in different hotels and plotting their own strategies, and then trying to win a road game.
"People don't know how to work together," he said. "None of these people talk to each other and you wonder why kids fall through the cracks?"
Workshop sessions and panel discussions were closed to working media.
"What I found refreshing here is that this group has the skill, the willingness and the ability to sort of continue to remake the culture of not just Hockey Canada, but the culture of hockey," Proudman told reporters outside the conference room.
"It's a heavy lift because that doesn't happen by flicking a switch and turning the light on in a room. It happens little by little over time and it's a little bit like player safety. You're never going to be done with it."
Hockey Canada came under pressure to change its culture and that of hockey following reports and allegations of sexual assaults and hazing.
A firestorm of criticism landed on the organization last year when it became public that Hockey Canada settled a lawsuit with a woman alleging she was gang raped by members of the national men's junior team at a gala in 2018.
The allegations have not been proven in court.
Revelations that a portion of minor hockey registration fees were used to settle such lawsuits fuelled the furor, and Hockey Canada lost sponsorships in the fallout.
"I can't personally comment on 2018. I haven't been briefed on that," Henderson said. "I believe that as a national governing body, we are accountable to the Canadian people, we are accountable to our members.
"What my job is at this point is to be both accountable, but also to be accountable to the future to make sure that things like that do not happen again."
A Heritage standing committee unanimously passed a motion in March demanding that Hockey Canada provide the final report from an independent law firm hired to investigate the allegations involving the 2018 junior team.
Henderson said her understanding was the report has "not been handed over yet, because it is still in camera and being examined by an independent third party."
No formal recommendations were tabled at the summit's conclusion Saturday. Hockey Canada intends the summit to be one in a series to tackle the sport's issues.
"I'm not sure I can give you a journey map or a project plan right now," Henderson said. "We have to take the time to ingest what we heard. The journey is towards much better hockey, that gives all Canadians who want a hockey experience a positive hockey experience.
"If there are people that want to go along on that journey, please come along. We want you there.
"If there are people that that is not their ultimate goal, we don't want them on the journey. If that is not what they want for hockey, we don't want them."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2023.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
ANALYSIS | What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Aftershock rattles Morocco where quake killed more than 2,000 and rescuers race to find survivors
An aftershock rattled Moroccans on Sunday as they prayed for victims of the nation's strongest earthquake in more than a century and toiled to rescue survivors while soldiers and workers brought water and supplies to desperate mountain villages in ruins. The disaster killed more than 2,000 people -- a number that is expected to rise.
Operation to extract ailing American from one of world's deepest caves edges closer to the surface
Rescue teams on Sunday in Turkiye successfully carried an American researcher up from the depth of a cave at 1,040 metres to the 700-metre mark where he will rest at a base camp before they continue the taxing journey to the surface.
'Crying and screaming': Canadian describes destruction following Moroccan quake
A Canadian visiting Morocco when a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck the North African country on Friday describes scenes of terror and destruction during and in the aftermath of the quake.
Escaped murderer on the run in the U.S. spotted again overnight with 'changed appearance'
An escaped murderer on the run for more than a week in southeast Pennsylvania has been spotted with what police called 'a changed appearance.'
Some Loblaws prices are double Dollarama's – here's why
A comparison of prices at Dollarama and Loblaws in Toronto recently went viral online, showing a handful of food items cost double – or more – at the big box grocer.
Carbon pricing accounts for 0.15 percentage points of inflation, BoC governor says
Canada's price on carbon only contributes 0.15 percentage points to inflation, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem reiterated on Thursday amid claims by the federal Conservatives that the pricing plan is a significant driver behind inflation.
Canada will not recognize 'sham' Russian election results in Ukraine, says Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will not recognize the results of elections held this week by Russian authorities in occupied parts of Ukraine.
'One Chip Challenge' snacks recalled in Canada after reported adverse reactions
Paqui brand 'One Chip Challenge' snacks have been recalled in Canada due to reported 'adverse reactions.'
Edmonton
-
Edmonton elementary school unveils buddy benches in tribute to students who recently died
A south Edmonton school is paying tribute to students who died this year.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
-
Elks rally in final quarter to edge Stampeders 25-23
Dean Faithfull kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired as the Edmonton Elks gave the Calgary Stampeders a taste of their own medicine, coming from behind to record a 25-23 victory on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
From kicked off to welcome aboard: How a blind Vancouver Paralympian was hired by Virgin cruise line
A blind Vancouver Paralympian who was forced to leave a Virgin cruise last November has been hired by the company to consult on accessibility on their cruise lines.
-
B.C. woman launches advocacy group led by seniors, for seniors
A B.C. senior says she and many others are struggling to afford basic necessities like food and housing. Now she's taking action with a new group called the Tin Cup Movement.
-
'We're not going anywhere and we'll hold you accountable': Hundreds rally for better health care in Surrey
The province has promised significant upgrades to be delivered to Surrey over the next 18 months. Dr. Randeep Gill says he and his supporters will continue to speak out until significant change is made.
Atlantic
-
Canadian forecasters watching point where hurricane Lee turns and journeys northwards
Atlantic Canadians will learn more about the track of hurricane Lee later this week, after it becomes clear where the powerful storm will begin its journey northwards.
-
N.S. park officers kill coyote that chased bike, search for another that bit rider
Parks Canada says it has killed a coyote that was chasing a cyclist on Cape Breton's Cabot Trail, while conservation officers keep searching for another coyote that bit a different bike rider's arm.
-
Halifax Wanderers look to build permanent stadium at Wanderers Grounds site
The Halifax Wanderers want to build a permanent stadium at the historic Wanderers Grounds in downtown Halifax.
Vancouver Island
-
As cold and flu season approaches, 18 Greater Victoria elementary schools don't have a full-time custodian
Kids are back at school, bringing germs into the classroom with them — and teachers in Greater Victoria worry there's a lack of custodians to keep their schools properly clean.
-
B.C. lawyer fined $7.5K for telling client 'crude, undignified gossip' about judiciary member's sex life
A Nanaimo lawyer has been handed a $7,500 fine for making comments about a member of the judiciary’s sexual history to his client, according to the Law Society of British Columbia.
-
Inmate serving life sentence for murder dies at Vancouver Island prison
The federal correctional service says an inmate has died while in custody at a minimum-security prison on Vancouver Island. A statement from Correctional Service Canada says inmate Richard Paul Preston died on Sept. 2 at William Head Institution, west of Victoria.
Toronto
-
Some Loblaws prices are double Dollarama's – here's why
A comparison of prices at Dollarama and Loblaws in Toronto recently went viral online, showing a handful of food items cost double – or more – at the big box grocer.
-
Motorcyclist in hospital after losing control of bike, colliding with car in Etobicoke
A motorcyclist is in hospital after a collision in Etobicoke Saturday evening.
-
Police investigating shooting in Vaughan
York Regional Police are investigating a shooting in Vaughan early Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
Senneville man dealing with long COVID says health-care system has let him down
Mitch Lafon, 55, was a high school teacher that walked kilometres a day and worked as a music journalist. He contracted COVID-19 and has become debilitated by the effects of long COVID, which, he said, the province's health-care system is failing to adequately treat.
-
Montreal councillor shaken after Morocco earthquake, as Canadians try to reach family
A Montreal city councillor in Marrakech, Morocco says he's safe but shaken following a powerful earthquake Friday that killed more than 1,300 people in the North African country.
-
Here's where to go to pick up a souvenir rivet of the old Champlain Bridge
Those wanting a piece of Montreal history will want to head down to Nuns' Island and grab a piece of the Old Champlain Bridge.
Ottawa
-
Graphic city of Ottawa jaywalking ad part of a 'behaviour change campaign' on city roads, staff say
City of Ottawa staff are defending the graphic nature of a new online advertisement aimed at discouraging jaywalking on city streets, saying it is part of a campaign focusing on behaviours will "depict the serious nature of road safety and lead to greater awareness to all road users of their responsibilities."
-
Here's what you can buy for Ottawa's average price of $709,739 in 9 neighbourhoods
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you can buy for the average price of a home sold in Ottawa at $709,739 in 9 neighbourhoods.
-
No injuries reported in Regina Street shooting
Ottawa police say no one has been reported hurt after a shooting in the Lincoln Heights neighbourhood.
Kitchener
-
Golfers tee off to help send Waterloo Region students to post-secondary
Tees were back in the ground for KW Legacy’s ninth annual Golf for Scholarships tournament on Saturday.
-
Protestors and supporters welcome Premier Doug Ford to Kitchener
The premier brought his Ford Fest barbecue to Kitchener on Friday, but it wasn’t just supporters who turned out to welcome Doug Ford. Protesters lined up outside Bingemans to voice their concerns on a variety of issues from healthcare, education and the Greenbelt land swap.
-
Man charged after shotgun, stolen vehicle seized in Kitchener
A 39-year-old man has been arrested after police seized a stolen vehicle, a shotgun and two replica firearms from a Kitchener home.
Saskatoon
-
-
Riders soundly defeated 51-6 at 2023 Banjo Bowl
It was a tough loss for the Riders in Winnipeg as the green and white were pummelled 51-6 by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
-
Impaired driving collision ends with 26-year-old pedestrian killed
A man in Prince Albert is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
One dead, another injured in Hwy. 144 crash, road reopened
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a serious single vehicle crash where one person has died and another was seriously injured. The collision closed part of Highway 144 for several hours on Saturday near Gogama.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
-
One First Nation seeks to amend $10B Robinson Huron Treaty settlement’s annuity distribution plan
While most communities await movement from the federal government on the $10 billion in annuities announced earlier this year, one First Nation has announced they are seeking to make changes at the 11th hour.
Winnipeg
-
-
Police seek suspect in Furby shooting
Winnipeg police are looking for the public's help in solving a mysterious shooting incident.
-
‘Very disappointing’: Union surprised at Celebrations shutdown
The head of the union representing workers at Celebrations Dinner Theatre says he’s surprised the theatre decided to close its doors rather than pay employees more than minimum wage.
Regina
-
Riders soundly defeated 51-6 at 2023 Banjo Bowl
It was a tough loss for the Riders in Winnipeg as the green and white were pummelled 51-6 by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
-
Traditional carving representing Indian Residential School survivors makes stop in Regina
A monument representing a dark chapter of Canada's history is making a stop in Regina.
-
Air Canada flight makes priority landing in Regina following flap malfunction
An Air Canada Rouge flight declared an emergency on Saturday while approaching Regina's International Airport.