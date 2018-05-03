Retailers are starting to move into New Horizon Mall, a gigantic superstore located north of Calgary that’s purported to be the largest, in terms of number of businesses, in the whole province.

The shopping centre, located right across the road from CrossIron Mills, boasts over 500 boutique-style stores and 26 food court vendors.

Officials say the stores offer a variety of goods and services, including fashions, electronics and unique products.

There’s also an entertainment stage, underground parking and a beautiful view of the mountains.

Sabi Mattu, a father of three, has worked for years in the fragrance business and says the shopping mall will give him the chance to be his own boss.

“I’m very excited because this mall is giving me an opportunity to own my own space. I don’t have to work for anybody anymore, I don’t have to work hourly, I can just do my own thing.”

Wasim Elafech, listing realtor for New Horizon, says the types of stores are very diverse.

“You will get such a unique shopping experience where you will walk through and see so many different types of stores.”

New Horizon Mall will also employ approximately 1,400 people for various positions such as sales, security and maintenance workers.

Construction on New Horizon Mall began in June 2016 and wrapped up earlier this year.

It’s expected to open in the next few months.

(With files from Kathy Le)