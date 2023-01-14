New Indigenous-inspired IKEA room inspired by connection
IKEA unveiled a new room with a decidedly Indigenous flavour Saturday.
Designed by artist Lana Manyfingers, Our Family Story is inspired by Manyfingers' own family history, which covers the Treaty 4, 7 and 8 areas.
The theme room also showcases Indigenous art from other artisans.
Manyfingers, who was born and raised in Calgary, said the message she hopes to send with the room is one of connection.
"The connection that we have to our homes, because they are sacred spaces," she said. "To our family, our ancestry, to our community, and to this land that we call Mohkinstis."
What visitors can hope to see are little glimpses of Manyfingers' story and the influences of her culture and community.
"We're seeing a lot of things that represent my culture, from the medicine wheel and the Blackfoot designs that are featured, and some of the products that are available here at IKEA," Manyfingers said.
Some artifacts on display at the new IKEA Indigenous room
"Oftentimes, when I'm redesigning," she added, "one of the rooms in my home, I like to buy things and then I Indigenize them."
As far as the process that went into the IKEA project, Manyfingers said it was a positive one.
"Everything just kind of fell into place because of the connections I have here in this community," she said. "And the experience I have had has been so fantastic."
The Indigenous inspired room is expected to be on display at the IKEA store for around a year.
