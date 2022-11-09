New information could help solve vicious 2006 Calgary sex assault

Police say after 16 years of investigation, they've uncovered new clues that could lead them to a suspect in a sexual assault and stabbing in southeast Calgary.

Officials say at about 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 6, 2006, an 18-year-old woman was crossing a field near a school in the 500 block of 47th Street S.E. when she was approached by a man riding a bicycle.

Police say the man attacked her.

"The victim was sexually assaulted and stabbed numerous times. It is believed that the offender also sustained injuries and may have sought medical care after the incident," police said in a release.

Investigators say the victim bit the man on the hand during the attack and the suspect could have also been stabbed by his own weapon.

He fled the area because of a passerby and left the weapon, his bike and a belt at the scene.

NEW TECHNOLOGY ADVANCES INVESTIGATION

While police learned the suspect was between 18 to 20 years old at the time of the assault and released a composite sketch as well as a physical description, new techniques involving genetics has uncovered more.

"The Calgary Police Service's sexual assault investigative unit has determined that the suspect's ancestral background is predominantly South Asian, based on the parameters of the technology used, not Indigenous as initially reported," police said.

They believe this new information may prompt some more tips from the public.

"As new technologies and tactics develop, investigators are able to shed new light on older cases. We believe the release of this new descriptor might bring to mind something a witness may have previously dismissed," said Staff Sgt. Michelle Doyle in a statement.

Investigators say the suspect left behind his bike at the scene of the crime. (Supplied)

According to previous information, the suspect has a slim build, is 170 to 178 centimetres (5'7" to 5'10") tall, about 64 to 68 kilograms (140 to 150 pounds) and had dark brown hair in a crew cut and bushy eyebrows.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips