Visitors to Heritage Park will soon learn more about our province’s natural resources thanks to $1.5 million from the province that will help build a new interpretive centre and help restore several existing exhibits.

A new 915 square metre year-round interpretive centre will help tell the story of Alberta’s leading-edge technology and environmentally sustainable approach to extraction, refining and distribution of commodities worldwide.

While refurbished and restored infrastructure will showcase the history of Alberta’s oil, coal and gold mining legacies.

It will also highlight Heritage Park’s abundant flora and fauna and the interweaving of Indigenous cultural themes will be an important project component.

“From the harvesting practices of the First Peoples to oil sands extraction, Alberta’s natural resources have played a pivotal role in the daily lives of the people of this land for generations, and will continue to shape the future of our province,” says Alberta Minister of Culture and Tourism Ricardo Miranda. “We are proud to support this exciting new project.”

“We are grateful to the Government of Alberta for their generous support of our Natural Resources Project. This project is not just important for our province, but for our entire country. Alberta needs to take the lead on presenting a balanced perspective on the energy industry: past, present and future,” says President and CEO of Heritage Park Alida Visbach.

As part of the project, a number of exhibits will be refurbished and restored including: miner’s cabin, office and wash house, coal mine tunnel, waterwheel and flume, park warden’s cabin, narrow gauge railway, oil storage tank, Dingman well and Blackfoot Nature Trail.

The total project cost is $10 million.

Heritage Park welcomes more than 650,000 visitors annually to experience one of Alberta’s most popular cultural tourism attractions.

The Natural Resources Project will contribute towards Heritage Park’s goal of welcoming one million visitors annually by 2025.

The project will create 20 new jobs during the construction phase and add 16 permanent and seasonal positions upon completion which is expected in late 2020.