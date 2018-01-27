Drivers in Balzac say they’re concerned about a change to the traffic pattern on a well-used intersection, adding that they weren’t given any warning about the new four-way stop at Highway 566 and Range Road 11, also known as 8 Street.

Last week, two additional stop signs were added to the intersection of the two roads where previously there were stop signs only for drivers north and south on Range Road 11.

People who’ve been on the road say that when the stop signs were first put up, there was nothing in place to warn drivers about the change.

Rob Crispens, an Airdrie resident, took a video of vehicles at the newly modified intersection and says he found a lot of drivers were just running through the stop sign as if they didn’t notice it at all.

“I captured a lot of cars coming from the west running the stop sign because it was 100 km/h. I guess it would be kind of hard to go from 100 km/h to a stop. But if you’re coming from the east, going west into the Balzac area, it is 50 km/h and it goes up to 80 and then you’re coming to a stop which is kind of doing the opposite of what you should.”

Crispens says that something needed to be done in the area because it’s quite busy to turn left from Range Road 11 onto Highway 566. But he says the proper signage should have been put in place immediately to avoid any issues.

He says without any notification, it was an accident waiting to happen.

“The person coming off of 8 Street [Range Road 11] is expecting that person to stop and I’m sure that it’s going to happen.”

While drivers aren’t noticing the signs, they are noticing the tickets that they’re being handed for unwittingly breaking the law. Crispens says his wife was given a notice of the offence on Thursday morning.

“The first thing she said was she didn’t happen to see any signs. There was an officer sitting here right around we are and he was just handing out ticket after ticket.”

He says it would have been better if the RCMP officer was a bit more visible at the intersection instead of being focused on handing out tickets.

On Saturday, the province erected a number of electronic signs to warn drivers about the new intersection, but Crispens says those should have been put in place when the signs were installed.

Daniel Henn, the Division 7 councillor with Rocky View County, says that while he’s glad the province recognized there was an issue that needed to be dealt with, the sudden change in the traffic pattern wasn’t the best solution to deal with the congestion.

“That intersection has gone from 400 cars to over 1,200 cars a day in the last few years and it was about time; it needed to be addressed. We also recognize that a four-way stop is not the best option, but in the interim, I suppose that’s what they decided to do so I guess we’ll go with that.”

Henn said he was told by Alberta Transportation that the signs would be put up just a few days before workers completed the task.

He says there is a real safety issue there if people don’t notice the stop sign.

“As the speed limit hasn’t been adjusted, the traffic flow is posted at 100 km/h. If somebody runs the stop sign doing 100 km/h from the east or from the west, obviously the collision is going to be substantial.”

Henn says that officials have told him that rumble strips and lights will be added to the intersection in the near future and there are further upgrade plans that could be in place by the summer.

Alberta Transportation, in an e-mailed statement to CTV Calgary, said that there are plans to upgrade the intersection into a traffic circle, but the funding is not yet available.

On Friday, RCMP said that it supports the placement of the stop signs and will continue to enforce traffic laws in the area and respond to public complaints about drivers not stopping at stop signs.

The service also said there was no amnesty period associated with the new stop signs.

