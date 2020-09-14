CALGARY -- A Calgary-based journalist and researcher has launched Alberta's first legal cannabis tour with the Rocky Mountains serving as a scenic classroom.

Dave Dormer, a digital producer with CTV News Calgary who has reported for several news agencies during a journalism career spanning more than two decades, is the owner/operator of Cannanaskis — a commercially licensed and insured tour that includes a visit to several sites in Kananaskis Country.

Trips in the 'CannaVan' will begin with a stop at a cannabis store in Bridgeland where guests may choose to purchase products if they did not bring their own. The group will then depart in the van for Kananaskis where they'll enjoy the scenery and an opportunity to consume cannabis at a secluded smoke spot. Following that, guests will dine on a supplied lunch before heading out on a short hike. Cannabis will not be consumed in the vehicle.

Dormer says he wants to help eliminate the stigma unfairly attached to cannabis use despite its legalization in Canada.

"We’re not just going out to hotbox the forest," explained Dormer. "This is about giving people honest, reliable information so they have a better understanding of cannabis and can explore it in a safe and beneficial way.

"There is so much that is good about this amazing plant, and the more I learn, the more fascinated I become by it. My hope is to share my passion and knowledge, and help start to normalize its use. Wine tours and brewery tours are extremely popular and accepted, it's time we start treating cannabis the same way."

Dormer adds the tours have been created in a way to ensure both novice users and seasoned stoners enjoy themselves.

The tours will take place on weekends through the end of October and will become weather dependent through the remainder of the fall.

In accordance with COVID-19-related safety measures, tours are currently limited to a maximum of six guests belonging to a single cohort. Masks must be worn while inside the van and passengers will need to use hand sanitizer before entering.

Tours are currently scheduled to depart Calgary at approximately 10:30 a.m. and return to the city by 3:45 p.m. Minors are not permitted on the tours.

To book a tour, or for additional information, visit Cannanaskis.