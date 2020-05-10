CALGARY -- Mother’s Day 2020 was a very different type of celebration, but a pandemic, economic shutdown, and even a little snow didn’t stop Calgarians from having fun.

Families across the city made sure to show their moms some love Sunday, and they found ways to do it creatively.

In the southeast, a local shop celebrated moms in seniors’ care facilities by handing out customized flowers to residents and staff.

In total, OMG Roses gave out 460 embossed roses at AgeCare Seton, and another 545 at different Calgary facilities.

Owner Tammy Genaille said it’s her way to give thanks and to show that the residents are still cared for.

Across the city, a collective of drag queens cheered up moms in a completely different way.

“With COVID-19 taking away the ability to do drag brunches or have a brunch to celebrate our moms, we are out bringing entertainment to mothers all around Calgary,” Farrah Nuff told CTV.

Nuff was one of 12 drag queen with Higher Heels YYC who put on a show for families. The collective danced to songs with lyrics about moms and even contributed to a brunch block party.

“This was a great way for us to spread the love to mothers,” Nuff said. “My mom is the greatest thing in the world and I know other people feel like that too.”

But of course, not everyone could see their moms in person.

FaceTime, Skype and Zoom calls were a popular option Sunday — some saying while it doesn’t beat the real thing, seeing their mom still meant a lot.