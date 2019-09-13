A new mural outside the Sunalta LRT Station is paying tribute to a Calgary grandmother while recognizing the work of a local charitable organization.

The mural is a project by Calgary home builders Prominent Homes, sharing the work of its charity, Prominent Homes Charitable Organization (PHCO).

The mural is of Kirpal Kaur Dhindsa, holding a child.

The child was born through Mata Jai Kaur (MJK) clinic, which is a women’s prenatal clinic in a village in Rajasthan India.

According to the organization, the clinic provides women in rural India with free medical attention, during and after pregnancy, in a safe and clean environment.

The Prominent Homes website says PHCO began awarding scholarships to Calgary high school students in Kirpal Kaur Dhindsa’s name in 2008.

The organization says the mural pays tribute to a woman who helped inspire the charitable work they do.

The mural is located at the corner of 10 Avenue and 16 Street S.W.