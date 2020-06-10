CALGARY -- The provincial government is sponsoring a new weekly online concert series, intended to showcase local talent and provide support to emerging artists.

Alberta Spotlight is a collaboration between the Government of Alberta, Alberta Music, the National Music Centre, CKUA, and Stagehand. Applications are now open for musicians to submit a three to five song video. Select artists will be chosen to receive a grant of up to $1,000 that will go towards putting on an online concert.

"Music can bring us together as a community and lift our spirits," Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism, and Status of Women, said in a statement released Tuesday. "Alberta Spotlight online concerts will certainly bring moments of joy as we relaunch. This is a prime opportunity for us to show our support for rising music stars from our province."

The concerts will be hosted on CKUA's website and will be promoted across each collaborator's social media platforms.

The program comes with a $125,000 price tag for the Government of Alberta and is meant to support artists affected by COVID-19.

The first concert in the virtual series will happen on Thursday, June 11 at 4:30 p.m., featuring performances by Nuela Charles, Reuben and the Dark, Ariane Mahryke Lemire, and Tim Williams. Additional concerts will be announced throughout the summer.

"This partnership with our friends in the Alberta music community allows us to expand the program and represents our shared belief in the power of music to bring happiness, comfort, and healing to so many during this period of social distancing," explained Andrews Mosker, president and CEO of the National Music Centre.

CKUA CEO Marc Carnes emphasized the importance the program will have for local musicians.

"Artists are part of the heart and soul of our province, and this showcase of diverse Albertan music will help demonstrate just how vital they are to our community."



The artists showcased will have the ability to accept tips through Stagehand's app that they can choose to keep or donate to an Alberta music venue that has been affected by COVID-19.

To apply for a showcase, visit albertamusic.org