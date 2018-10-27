When a group of parent volunteers were presented with the task of building a playground for the new school in their community, they wanted to make sure that it would be somewhere where everyone could play.

Fireside School, like all new institutions in the province of Alberta, are built without playgrounds so it is up to parent volunteers to raise funds and design their own space for students.

Laura Mcdonald, the former president of the Friends of Fireside Society, says that when they were formed two years ago, they knew they wanted to do something different with the empty space on the school’s grounds.

“We decided, knowing that our school body does have children who do use mobility devices, we said that if we have to fundraise for a playground, let’s make it a playground that all children can play on.”

Through the generous donations of a number of businesses in Cochrane and Calgary, it was no time at all before the group had the $400,000 needed to build the inclusive space.

Putting it all together was also a big job, but a team of volunteers made sure that everything went up easily, even though Mother Nature wasn’t on their side.

“On the build weekend, we had about 25 volunteers each day through very terrible weather conditions. It was a snowstorm, it was -2 every day,” said volunteer April Baird. “People still showed up to help us build.”

She says that the children’s reviews of the space are great so far.

“It’s the best playground ever; that’s what I heard when they got home from school. That’s what we really wanted to hear.”

Mcdonald is the mother of a special needs child herself and says that it’s her dream to see every school have a playground like the one at Fireside.

“If we can change perceptions on the playground, that will change things in the classroom and that will bleed out into the workplace. We can change the world.”

Windsong Heights School in Airdrie official opened its own fully accessible playground in late August.

(With files from Kevin Fleming)