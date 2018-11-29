A new report says that more Calgarians are unhappy with the performance of Mayor Nenshi, causing his popular support to drop by 18 points over the last six months.

The poll, conducted by ThinkHQ, found that 43 percent of respondents approve of Nenshi’s performance while 53 percent disapprove of him.

It’s the first time in the history of polling with the firm that Nenshi’s disapproval rate surpassed his approval rate.

The poll also shows that Calgarians aged 55 and over are particularly unhappy with Nenshi’s performance, with 72 percent of people in that group all in disapproval.

ThinkHQ president Marc Henry says that the drop that Nenshi is experiencing could likely be due to a number of different factors.

“Whether it’s driven by recent budget troubles, Council tension or the Olympic bid running off the rails; or some combination of all of these issues, this is the most notable drop in popularity we’ve seen since Nenshi was elected in 2010. Normally, looking at results drawn from a provincial sample like this one, with roughly 350 interviews from Calgary, we would offer a caveat about a smaller sample size, but this drop in approval is precipitous and well outside the margin of error,” Henry said in release.

The ThinkHQ survey polled a group of 347 Calgarians who answered questions online between November 22 and 26, 2018. The survey had a full Alberta-wide sample size of 1,102 people.

It has a margin of error of +/- 5.3 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence interval.