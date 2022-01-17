New poll suggests Albertans concerned about debt

CALGARY -

A new report released Monday suggests Albertans are concerned about debt.

A poll by Ipsos conducted on behalf of MNP Ltd suggests about half of Albertans are worried about their debt level.

That's an increase of nine points and is the highest among every Canadian province.

Fewer than three in 10 say they feel confident in their ability to cope with an unexpected event without going further into debt.

About 40 per cent said they are worried they wouldn't be able to withstand losing or changing their jobs. 30 per cent said they're having more trouble saving anything.