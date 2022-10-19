New professional basketball team to be unveiled in Calgary

Basketball fans in Calgary will soon learn the name, and get their first glimpse of the jersey, of the newest Canadian Elite Basketball League franchise Wednesday morning at WinSport.

The CEBL announced Aug. 17 that the Guelph Nighthawks would be moving to Calgary for the start of the 2023 campaign.

Fans had the opportunity to submit their own ideas through the league's website leading up to the decision on the team's identity.

That survey was open to fans since the league announced the team would move to Calgary.

The CEBL was founded in 2017 and is made up of 10 teams from Vancouver to Newfoundland. At least 72 per cent of each roster must be comprised of Canadian talent. The league currently owns and operates eight of the teams, with the exceptions being the privately owned Scarborough Shooting Stars and the Vancouver, forrmerly Fraser Valley, Bandits.

Wednesday's announcement in Calgary will feature CEBL commissioner and co-founder Mike Morreale, politicians and business officials and a special celebrity appearance.