CALGARY -- The province has tabled a new bill aimed at dealing with COVID-19 and its continuing fallout.

Bill 24 was introduced in the legislature Thursday.

The proposed legislation will carry over many of Alberta’s public health orders that are now expiring after the state of public health emergency was lifted Monday.

The bill would, in theory, extend many of the orders for the rest of 2020. Most points have a sunset clause.

Among those points is continuing authority for the chief medical officer of health to act if required without the state of public health emergency being in place.

Also included are continuing job protections for those who are ordered to self-isolate or those caring for a child or family member who is forced to self-isolate.

If passed, Bill 24 will also extend a COVID-19 rule that limits long-term healthcare employees to work at only one facility.

That rule was put in place to stop the spread of the virus through care home staff after multiple large outbreaks inside Alberta facilities.

The bill also allows the government to intervene and even take control of the homes if it deems the facility in need of help.

Also included is an extension of a new legal identification system introduced earlier this year. It allows Albertans to sign off on legal documents, like power of attorney or wills, over video conference call.

Enhanced screening at Alberta airports and land border crossings would also continue under the COVID-19 Pandemic Response Statutes Amendment Act.

The government says that would ensure travellers have an isolation plan that helps prevent transmission of the virus.

In total, the bill includes 15 acts that stretch across seven ministries.