Art lovers in the City of Calgary have a new piece of public art to enjoy, this time in the southeast community of Inglewood.

Wolfe and the Sparrows, a cast bronze sculpture from Canadian artist Brandon Vickerd, sits on the southwest corner of the new 12 Street Bridge in Inglewood.

In creating his work, Vickerd drew inspiration from an existing statue of General James Wolfe, created by John Massey Rhind in 1898, that stands in park in Mount Royal.

Wolfe led British forces to victory over the French at the Battle of the Plains of Abraham in Quebec in 1759, a key conflict that historians say led to the creation of Canada.

Vickerd says his work isn’t a traditional monument at all.

“It is transformative,” he said in a release. “My responsibilities to the public are not to simply parachute something into a community without considering the socio-political, economic and cultural institutions already at play. As an artist, I see my role as engaging people in a conversation and introducing new ideas and concepts.”

The statue consists of the bottom three-quarters of Rhind’s traditional bronze statue but Vickerd has transformed the top portion into a flock of sparrows, native to England, flying out and obscuring his head and shoulders.

The sculpture was built in Calgary by BronzArt Casting Ltd. and cost $220,000 to design, build and install.

The funding came from the $26M capital budget for the 12 Street Bridge and it is one of the few remaining public art projects scheduled to be completed under the city’s old policy.

Three more public art projects are expected to be unveiled this year before officials present the new public art policy in 2020.