With increased cancer risks among Canadian firefighters, AGAT Laboratories is partnering with the Calgary Fire Department to identify exposures members come into contact with.

The study looks at volatile organic compounds, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and dioxins. Phase 1 of the research project will follow 30 firefighters and identify the exposures they come into contact with.

"This is the latest in a line of several initiatives introduced in recent years by the Calgary Fire Department to analyze firefighter health data, support local firefighters and promote their physical, psychological and social well-being during their years of public service and beyond," said Derrick Urbanowski, health and safety coordinator at the Calgary Fire Department, in a statement.

The University of the Fraser Valley conducted a study last year that found Canadian firefighters are three times more likely to die of cancer than the general population.

Findings from the study will be released once its complete.