New restrictions to change Alberta events, hospitality industry

CALGARY -

Alberta has once again announced new rules and restrictions to slow the spread of the virus and although some changes may seem minor, some businesses are expected a major impact.

The pool tables at Garage Sports Bar in Eau Claire are the main driver of business, and as of 12:01 am on Dec. 24 that activity will not be allowed according to provincial guidelines.

"Consequently it will have a substantial effect on our potential income while this lasts," said owner, Charlie Mendelman.

He adds that pool is a socially distant activity and prior to this announcement he saw an uptick in corporate business from patrons who enjoy social activities.

Dancing is another "interactive activity" off limits -- bad timing for Whiskey Rose which just opened earlier this month as one of Calgary's newest venues along its growing Music Mile of 9th Avenue.

"It was clearly disappointing," said Devin Peterson, the operating partner.

"We built this bar do be a little bit rowdy... the last two weeks after our opening has been very successful people have been in here boot-stompin' and having a good time. Now we have to pivot away from that," he added.

The live bands and DJ's remain booked to perform at Whiskey Rose, but guests will have to remain in the seats.

Restaurants and bars participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program must limit tables to 10 customers and stop serving alcohol by 11 p.m. and close by 12:30 a.m.

The owners of Dickens Pub have opted to temporarily shut its doors with a goal of resuming events and shows in the new year.

"It's frustrating its exhausting," Chris Hewitt.

He is not sure how new federal financial assistance will help.

Ottawa will make changes to the Local Lockdown Program and the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit: the local lockdown program will include employers subject to capacity-limiting restrictions of 50 per cent or more

With the adjustments, the worker lockdown benefit will apply to workers in regions where provincial or territorial governments have introduced capacity-limiting restrictions of 50 per cent or more.

The benefit provides $300 a week to those eligible; the changes are effective from Dec. 19 to Feb. 12, 2022.

"It does look like it is based largely on lockdown support which we are not in, so that does concern me," said Hewitt.

"We were not required to [shut Dickens down] so I don't really know how much support there is going to be there for me or my staff."

LARGE VENUES, SMALLER CROWDS

The shows can still go on at larger venues, but capacity is cut to half for facilities with more than one thousand seats.

The Nutcracker Ballet show on Dec. 24th is reduced to half capacity at 1,250 seats.

The curtain stays up for Theatre Calgary's A Christmas Carol production as the venue has under 500 seats and is therefor unaffected by the rules.

"Venues are open, the smaller venues are open there's really been no changes for them, so I don't really call this one an intermission, this is kind of an act two," said Scott McTavish, the acting general manager of the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

McTavish said the only major production to change course is Broadway Across Canada's production of the musical Anastasia which had to pivot as venue rules vary in cities across Canada.

He says he is working with Ticketmaster and other event promoters in a wait and see pattern, but encourages Albertans to support their local arts programs as much as they can this Christmas.