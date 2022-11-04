New roads, parks and communities: Calgary looks back at 2022 construction season
The City of Calgary says crews are transitioning into a new season after a long list of milestones achieved during the summer months.
Some of the work that's been completed has improved infrastructure, communities and added new amenities such as parks and recreation areas for Calgary residents to enjoy.
"New bridges, interchanges and main streets connect current and future communities to daily life, work and play destinations," the city said in a release.
"Improvements to utilities move and treat fresh, waste and storm water that serve our homes and businesses to both conserve the environment as well as protecting us from extreme weather events."
STONEY TRAIL INTERCHANGES
The city says work on a pair of interchanges in the northern section of the city is almost complete.
"Designed to create more road capacity and better connectivity for the communities north and south of Stoney Trail, work also included new multi-use pathways in both locations to allow those walking and wheeling to get across Stoney Trail safely," the city said.
Next spring's schedule will include final paving, pathway work and landscaping.
IMPROVEMENTS TO BANFF TRAIL
Work in the Banff Trail area has been ongoing for the past three years, the city says, and much of it – including business, transit, cycling and pedestrian access – is now complete.
"A new ramp from 16 Avenue to Crowchild Trail N.W. opened to traffic in July 2022, as well as two new bus stops on 16 Avenue N.W. and pedestrian underpass improvements at Crowchild Trail and 16 Avenue N.W.
"Improvements along 24 Avenue N.W. included new sidewalks and a separated wheeling lane, new rapid rectangular flashing beacons (RRFBs) for safer pedestrian crossings and a connection to the Confederation Park Pathway at 14 Street N.W."
DOWNTOWN AND 17 AVENUE
Some of the work in the city's core consisted of a replacement for Calgary's Jaipur Bridge to connect Eau Claire with Prince's Island Park as well as a number of flood mitigation projects.
Calgary's new 17 Avenue Main Street also saw a number of changes, officials say.
"With wider sidewalks on both sides of 17 Avenue Bridge over Crowchild Trail, sidewalk improvements along 17 Avenue, and plenty of landscaping to accent these public spaces, the new 17 Avenue Main Street is a space that reflects the surrounding communities and creates destinations for residents and visitors to the area," the city said.
Business owners and residents in the area are being thanked for their support during the ongoing work.
MCKNIGHT BRIDGE
2022's construction season also saw the reinstallation of the McKnight pedestrian bridge, a crossing that connects the Thorncliffe green space to the Foundations for Future Charter Academy Middle School.
The city says it was removed in May and replaced approximately three months later after undergoing "major work" to extend the life of the structure.
Students from the charter school were involved in the colours used on the revitalized bridge, the city says.
"I really liked how we were involved in a big school decision, and when I saw the bridge being fixed, I was really looking forward to the completed outcome," said one seventh-grade student who attends the school.
The bridge reopened to the public on Oct. 18.
BIRD LAGOON IMPROVED
City crews also performed work this summer to improve the lives of some of the local wildlife.
One such project took place at the Inglewood Bird Sanctuary, where the city identified issues with the park's lagoon that was affecting water quality.
(Supplied)
A new channel was built to reconnect it with the Bow River and crews are in the process of replacing outlets that control water levels.
"This will improve water quality in the lagoon, benefiting the health of the birds, fish and other wildlife that visit the park, create a passage to prevent fish from becoming trapped in the lagoon and reduce the risk of the main channel of the Bow River being diverted through the park, which could result in the lagoon tripling in width, potentially harming the park, Colonel Walker house and the lagoon," the city said.
RESERVOIR REINFORCEMENT
The city also identified work that needed to be done this summer at South Glenmore Park – Glenmore Point in particular – one of the most "heavily used areas" in the pathway system.
The city says it is used by many residents who stop and enjoy the view and also use it as a gathering space and social hub.
"Work is complete to reinforce the banks of the reservoir using terraced boulders to create informal seating areas and making access down to the water safer for both people and wildlife," the city said.
"These terraces were built to account for the three meters of annual water level changes in the reservoir and needed to be durable enough to withstand erosion forces from the wind and waves off the reservoir."
More details on Calgary's construction projects and infrastructure improvements can be found online.
