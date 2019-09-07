Residents in northeast Calgary are celebrating the grand opening of a new skateboard park in their community, the result of three years' worth of planning.

The Northeast Community Skatepark, near the Genesis Centre on Falconridge Boulevard S.E., is the final project out of eight sites developed through council funding in 2015.

The facility, which is about 10,000 square feet in size, was developed to serve a number of communities, including Martindale, Taradale and Saddleridge, and its goal is to keep youth active and connected with society.

Some of the park's features include stair sets with rails, a quarterpipe with extension, a square tube flat rail and a 16-inch high flat ledge.

Officials say it will also create a safe community gathering space in the neighbourhood.